Temps to remain cold after they fell faster than a flatlander approaching a WI State Trooper

  • 0

It was a very cold start to the day after temperatures yesterday morning through early afternoon were in the mid to upper 60s. In fact, Eau Claire's high of 69° yesterday came at 2:09pm.

Meteogram Past TempWindChill 21hr.png

Less than 16 hours later at 6am this morning, the temperature was 25 with a wind chill of 12. So, the temperatures fell 44 degrees in those 16 hours, and it felt 57 degrees colder factoring in the wind chill.

State Trooper Temp Drop.png

Those temps fell faster than a speeding flatlander when they see a State Patrol car on I-94.

Low temperatures this morning were in the low 20s everywhere across Western Wisconsin, and afternoon highs only warmed into the low 30s. Temperatures have felt colder all day with the wind chill, and that will continue tonight along with a continued slight chance for flurries.

DMA - TO - Highs Today.png

Expect morning lows for most to be in the low 20s, though upper teens are also possible in spots that get a bit more clearing in the mostly cloudy sky. Highs will remain in the low to mid 30s through the weekend, though flurry chances should end after tomorrow with no accumulation expected for most.

DMA - GRAF PM Clouds and Precip - Futurecast.png

Sunday will have the best chance to see some afternoon sunshine before clouds return next week along with more snow chances Monday through Tuesday with flurries possibly lingering into Wednesday with an even smaller chance Thursday.

An early look at the following weekend's gun deer hunting forecast looks even colder with some single digit lows possible and teens/20s for highs. 

7 Day Evening.png

