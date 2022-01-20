Temps warm slightly tomorrow afternoon ahead of three overnight snow chances

Lows this morning were well below zero across the Chippewa Valley, ranging from about -10 to -20 degrees with a few outliers a couple degrees outside of that range as is typical.
It felt even colder due to the wind chill. Wind chills bottomed out between -20 and -30 degrees this morning in Western Wisconsin.
There is another Wind Chill Advisory in effect tonight from 9pm until 10am tomorrow. Wind chills could become even colder than last night, though it looks like the coldest wind chills will be a bit more isolated as opposed to widespread.
In fact, most of the night won't have much of a wind chill effect as the wind will be light, though temps will drop fast to as cold or even slightly colder than last night already by an hour or two after midnight. After that, a southerly breeze kicks in and causes the air temp to warm up, but at the same time makes it feel even colder.
Temps will continue to warm into tomorrow afternoon with highs in the mid teens above zero, though the wind chill will likely remain near or below zero most of the day. The warmup precedes our first of three chances for snow, all of which look to come at night.
The first chance arrives late Friday evening and be out by Saturday morning. A few flurries could linger, of course, but most of Saturday will be dry.
Another chance arrives Saturday night and depending on the exact track of that system could just graze the Chippewa Valley.
There is a potential for the heaviest snow to fall from the third system that arrives Sunday night into Monday, but it's too early to talk snow totals from that system yet as it's both too far out and it's track/intensity could be altered by small changes from the previous two rounds.
We can look at snow chances for the first two rounds, with the highest confidence in forecast totals being for the first round tomorrow night. Generally expect one to two inches with isolated three inch totals possible area-wide. Saturday night's system looks similar, but if it grazes us as currently forecast would bring only a trace to an inch or two. A direct hit (if it were to shift northeast) would be similar to Friday night's round.
Temps through the weekend should have lows staying above zero with highs in the teens. Monday will be the warmest day, though temps will drop fast again Monday night with the potential for the coldest air of the winter to date to follow Tuesday night.