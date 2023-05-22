Temps warmed and will continue to be warm despite smoky sky. Surface air quality may decrease, too

There were only a few clouds in the sky once again, yet there continues to be fairly thick smoke obscuring the sky. The light grays on satellite show the smoke while the brighter whites depict clouds.
Areas with now clouds and smoke would show up black, but there aren't many spots where that's depicted on this map. The good news is that most of that smoke is staying up in the atmosphere and not affecting the air quality near the surface where we live and breath.
There is and will be a little smoke near the ground over the next few days, but there is also some ozone pollution that will affect the air quality. In fact, it's the ozone that's in the yellow category according to the Minnesota DNR.
An Air Quality Alert doesn't get issued until the air quality is or is expected to be in the orange category, but still the yellow category may affect those with heart and lung conditions.
Despite the obscuration, enough of the sun's energy was able to make it through to warm us up to near 80 this afternoon, which is about 8 degrees warmer than Eau Claire's average high of 72. Other than the smoky haze, tonight and tomorrow will be mostly clear/sunny.
Temps will fall to the mid 50s tonight and will climb a bit warmer tomorrow afternoon into the low to mid 80s. There won't be much humidity, either.
Temps will cool on Wednesday as a cold front will move through from north to south, but there is only a slight chance for an isolated shower or two along that front and most won't get appreciable rainfall.
Temps will slowly climb from Wednesday's cooler high near 70 for the second half of the week, reaching the mid 70s again by Friday and even warmer for the weekend.
Right now, Memorial Day Weekend looks very nice with plenty of sunshine (upper level wind direction will determine if the sky remains smoky or not) and warm temps without humidity. While highs will above average, lows will be near average in the upper 40s to low 50s. This week's dry pattern looks to continue into next week.