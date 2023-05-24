Temps will warm through a sunny and dry Memorial Day Weekend

Today's highs varied quite a bit across the Chippewa Valley. Eau Claire and places to the south and west warmed to the low/mid 70s, while areas to the north stayed much cooler in the 50s and 60s. This is because very light rain was falling during the afternoon.
This rain was evaporating into dry air, so only some drizzle made it to the ground. However, that rain-cooled air made it feel quite dreary in those spots, while the rest of Western Wisconsin enjoyed plenty of sunshine through a partly cloudy sky and those near-average temperatures.
The rain didn't add up to anything meaningful at any of the airport automated sensors, so it was not a beneficial rain even where drops reached the ground.
Eau Claire's May precipitation deficit is approaching 1", and will likely get there with no significant chances at this point through the end of the month. Precipitation is fairly close to average for spring (since March 1), and Eau Claire is above average for the year-to-date due to higher than average snowfall.
While Eau Claire isn't that far below average for the month, almost all of the rain recorded at the airport (city's official climate location) came in a two-day stretch on May 5 and 6, where 85% of the month's rain fell.
There remains no chances for rain in our forecast through next Wednesday, which is the last day of the month. There are a couple hints that we could get some rain next Tuesday and Wednesday, but the chances as of this forecast are quite small and Western Wisconsin should stay dry- not even a slight chance is in this forecast.
A dry and warm weather pattern is great news for Memorial Day weekend! While I hope everyone remembers what Memorial Day is truly about, it is a long weekend that many use for travel and outdoor activities. It's also the unofficial beginning of camping season for many families.
While great for being outdoors, the lack of rain is not good for the farm fields, lawns, and gardens. If you're trying to get things to grow, you may have to resort to water plants and lawns yourself or with sprinklers. Even though it'll be dry, watering isn't very effective during the warmest part of the day late morning through late afternoon.
Try to only water when it'll be most useful so that less water gets wasted by evaporating. That means watering early in the morning and/or late in the evening. Those few showers continue in parts of Western Wisconsin, but again not much is actually adding up.
A few showers may be possible overnight into early tomorrow morning, but nothing meaningful is expected, and it should already be sunny by early morning as clouds and rain chances move out from northeast to southwest quite early in the day.
Highs tomorrow should be in the low to mid 70s once again, and then it'll begin to warm up after a cooler night tomorrow night with lows in the low 40s, possibly upper 30s north and east of Eau Claire.
Highs will be back in the mid/upper 70s Friday and back to the 80s Saturday and Sunday as sunshine continues. Even warmer and slightly humid air will arrive next week as we should remain dry with more sun than clouds.