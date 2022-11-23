Thanksgiving could come with an isolated and very light shower of rain or wintry mix. Minimum impact to travel expected

Happy Thanksgiving Eve! Today started off with some patchy fog and chilly temperatures with morning lows below average by five to ten degrees.
Eau Claire's low was 14, but there were spots closer to the single digits. That includes Black River Falls with a low of 8. Most areas in Western Wisconsin started out in the low to mid teens.
After that cold start, temperatures warmed quickly thanks to our layer of clouds clearing earlier than expected. That sunshine brought high temperatures to about ten degrees above average by this afternoon.
The Chippewa Valley warmed to the mid to upper 40s with a few spots pushing into the low 50s! Of course, travel is on the minds of many ahead of the holiday tomorrow, and overall it looks good.
Temperatures won't be as warm under a cloudy sky, but Thanksgiving should warm into the low 40s by early afternoon. Temps drop closer to freezing in the evening.
This is important because of the slight chance for light and isolated precipitation. Many spots won't pick up anything, but there could be a few slick spots if and where any of that very light precipitation falls. So, watch out for wet spots on the road as they could be slippery, but most roads should remain dry and clear.
Futurecast shows just how isolated the slight chance is with just quick specks of green, blue, and pink throughout the day. Once the clouds begin to clear overnight, precipitation chances end.
By mid-morning Friday, chances will be completely gone. Clouds will clear by late Friday afternoon, and temperatures will begin to warm up with highs in the mid 40s.
With complete sunshine expected again on Saturday, temps will make another run at 50 degrees before a cold front moves through on Sunday, bringing just a slight chance for light snow.
Most, if not all, snow from this system will miss the Chippewa Valley to the south and east, but note that chance especially if traveling to southern or southeastern Wisconsin on Sunday.
Temps will settle closer to average Monday before falling below average Tuesday and Wednesday with a slight chance for snow to end the month of November.