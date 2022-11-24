Mostly sunny skies will kick off the weekend on a bright note and highs will reach into the 4os and 50s. A weak weather system will bring rain and snow to the area for Sunday. Read here for more complete details.
Thanksgiving holiday forecast
Dan Breeden
