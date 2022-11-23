Thanksgiving Travel Caution: A spotty frozen mix could lead to a few slick spots Thursday

It's the Thanksgiving Weekend and it's time to hit the road for Grandma's house so we can get some of those world-famous cheesy potatoes.
Mother nature will make it easy to get there Wednesday ahead of the festivities, but if we're leaving Thursday, we might run into a small problem.
Wednesday will be nice and warm with high temps breaking into the low 40s. We'll see plenty of sunshine and the winds will be from the south at 5 to 10 mph.
Overnight, a low-pressure system will move in from the central Plains. Temperatures will hover around freezing in the early morning when we could see a few flurries and some spotty, wintry mix.
Any spot that falls below freezing may see some isolated slick spots develop on roads in the early morning. Temps will be back above freezing by mid-morning though, so those issues won't last long.
Spotty drizzle will be possible at any point in the day. The main band of rain/snow will come in the later afternoon. Temperatures will start to drop to near or below freezing again after about 4-5pm.
Any precipitation that falls will likely melt beforehand, but it could freeze into the night leading to some slick spots for the way home, too.
We'll start Friday morning in the 20s, but sunshine will prevail, and we'll be back to the 40s by the afternoon.
Saturday looks nice and warm with high temps in the mid 40s. We'll see a brief dip back into the upper 30s Sunday, with the possibility of a few morning flakes.