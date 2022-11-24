Thanksgiving warmth

Thanksgiving sunshine…
Temperatures have continued to warm reaching the upper 30s to upper 40s. Partly cloudy skies dominated during the afternoon.
Black Friday…
The weather promises a great deal for Black Friday. Highs will range from the upper 30s to lower 40s.
Mild start to the weekend, but a wintry mix for Sunday…
Mostly sunny skies will kick off the weekend on a bright note and highs will reach into the 4os and 50s. A weak weather system will bring rain and snow to the area for Sunday. Keep an eye on the forecast if you have travel plans.
Medium range trends…
Colder than average weather is expected over the western and central parts of the country. Above normal readings are expected in the southeast.
Have a great holiday week!
-Stormtracker 18 Meteorologist Dan Breeden