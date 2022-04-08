That bright thing in the daytime sky is called the sun. We'll see more of it this weekend!

On the last day of Severe Weather Awareness Week, our topic is our role in forecasting and making sure you're prepared. Our goal is to forecast systems at least a day in advance so you know you need to be weather aware when storms threaten.
Our forecasts are tailored to giving you information so you can be prepared, because while ultimately we cannot make you prepare or take cover, we want you to have all the tools to make your own decision.
During severe weather, we will cut into programming. This means we may have to cut into your favorite show. If and when severe weather causes damage, we will be there to help get the word out about what the affected community needs in order to rebuild.
There are other ways that we keep you informed. Our free weather app gives customizable push alerts for different warnings, our website has the latest forecast and current warnings, and details will also be pushed out to social media.
This week's weather has been rinse and repeat. Today was another cloudy and windy day after we continued to have dreary precipitation through this morning. Thankfully, precipitation was lighter today and only consisted of a few flurries.
In addition, some spots even cleared out enough to see sunshine (finally)! If you missed it, there will be plenty of chances to see sunshine this weekend. In case you forgot what the sun is, that's the bright thing in the sky that warms us up.
The partial clearing tonight will allow for colder overnight lows in the low to mid 20s by tomorrow morning, but the sunshine combined with the (also finally) lighter northwest winds will make for a near average high temperature in the low 50s.
Tomorrow night will also fall into the upper 20s before pushing into the mid 50s Sunday afternoon. There will still be plenty of sunshine on Sunday, but the sky will be partly cloudy and building towards mostly cloudy.
Chances for rain return late evening and overnight, but better chances arrive midweek with even warmer air. Scattered showers are possible Tuesday through Friday, and some thunderstorms cannot be ruled out.