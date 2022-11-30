That wind will have some bite, holds feels like temps in the single digits Wednesday

Brisk. Blustery. Bitter. We've got a plethora of words to describe Wednesday's wind chills, and you can bet there may be some 4-letter words worth using too.
Wednesday will start cloudy, windy and cold. There is a slight chance for some flurries through the first half of the day, but no additional accumulation is expected.
Temperatures will hover around 20 degrees all day. Wind chills will range from 0 to 5 degrees.
Wind speeds will roll in at 15 to 25 mph. Gusts may exceed 35+ mph. It will certainly add that bite of winter to your day.
Clouds will begin to clear in the later afternoon, and we may get a little sunshine before it sets tonight.
Overnight lows will drop down into the single digits, but winds will settle and start to turn south.
Southerly winds will pick up again Thursday at 10 to 20 mph. This will push air temps back into the upper 20s to low 30s. We'll see a partly cloudy sky.
By Friday, the 40s return as a strong warm front rolls in. The cold front will follow behind closely and bring a chance for snow into Saturday.