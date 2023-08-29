The air conditioner can rest for only a day or so before heat and humidity return for the Labor Day weekend

It was a beautiful day across Western Wisconsin with highs in the low 80s after humidity decreased through the afternoon. There won't be any humidity to worry about tonight, and temps will cool quickly under a clear sky.
It'll be a great night to turn off your AC and open up those windows to get fresh air inside your home. With a forecast low in the upper 40s, this is the type of weather where even I give my air conditioner a break and let the crisp fall-like air into my home at night.
If you like this weather: enjoy it, and if you don't want summer to end: don't worry as heat and humidity will be back before you know it. After cooler temps tonight and a near-perfect (in my opinion) sunny and 75 day tomorrow, temps warm back to the 80s Thursday and will be in the upper 80s Friday.
Highs in the 90s return Saturday along with dew points in the mid 60s, and highs could climb past 95 Sunday and Monday, possibly even Tuesday depending on the timing of a cold front that is also our next chance for rain as we'll stay sunny and dry despite the increasing heat and humidity through the Labor Day weekend.
So, despite Friday being the beginning of September and the first day of meteorological fall, Labor Day weekend will feel like the middle of summer!