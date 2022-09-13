The Big Block: How high pressure is bringing us a string of 80s through mid September

The countdown to the end of summer is now at 9 days, but we've got ourselves in a pattern that will hold us near 80 for at least another week.
We're developing a large region of high pressure in the mid and upper levels of our atmosphere which will allow us to keep the warmth the next several days.
We call this a "block". This large region of high pressure forces the jet stream, and any low pressure systems, to move much further north as it travels from west to east across the United States.
So, in turn, we get warm air from the southwest to flow in over a longer period of time which allows us to stay above average in our temps.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny with high temps towards 80. Winds will be from the west-northwest at 5 to 15 mph. Dew points will remain low.
We'll see a slow increase in humidity each day, but it won't become too muggy at any point this week.
High temperatures will be near or above 80 each day through the extended forecast.
Overnight lows will drop back towards 50 again tonight, but we'll see them come up to the 60s each night starting Wednesday. Patchy fog will be likely on clear nights.
Our next chance for rain will be early Thursday morning. Most rain and thunder will miss us to the north as each wave rolls through, but we will see a chance for rain and thunder each night into the weekend.