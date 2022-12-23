The Blizzard Warning is underway, dangerous conditions will develop into Friday afternoon

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top Stories

Weather Alert

...GROUND BLIZZARD AND DANGEROUSLY COLD CONDITIONS THURSDAY AND
FRIDAY... ...TRAVEL TODAY THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING COULD BE
IMPOSSIBLE AND LIFE-THREATENING...

.Please do not let your guard down, as northwest winds are still
expected to increase across the area this morning along with
dangerously cold wind chills. Widespread wind gusts of 35 to 45
mph, and near 50 mph at times will cause significant blowing and
drifting snow and make some roads impassible through the overnight
hours. This event could be life- threatening if you are stranded
with wind chills in the 30 below to 45 below zero range. Please
avoid traveling. In addition, heavy snow remaining on trees from
the last storm and strong winds arriving could result in tree
damage and power outages as temperatures drop below zero.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY
THIS MORNING...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
SATURDAY...
...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Winds gusting 40 to 50 mph with significant blowing an
drifting snow. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind
chills. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...For the Blizzard Warning, from 6 AM Friday to 6 AM CST
Saturday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until noon CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Widespread blowing snow with whiteout conditions today
through Saturday morning will make travel nearly impossible. The
dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 10 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Please avoid travel.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you with warm clothes and
a charged cell phone. Tell someone where you are going, and when
you expect to arrive. If you get stranded, stay with your
vehicle.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

&&

Weather Alert

...GROUND BLIZZARD AND DANGEROUSLY COLD CONDITIONS THURSDAY AND
FRIDAY... ...TRAVEL TODAY THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING COULD BE
IMPOSSIBLE AND LIFE-THREATENING...

.Please do not let your guard down, as northwest winds are still
expected to increase across the area this morning along with
dangerously cold wind chills. Widespread wind gusts of 35 to 45
mph, and near 50 mph at times will cause significant blowing and
drifting snow and make some roads impassible through the overnight
hours. This event could be life- threatening if you are stranded
with wind chills in the 30 below to 45 below zero range. Please
avoid traveling. In addition, heavy snow remaining on trees from
the last storm and strong winds arriving could result in tree
damage and power outages as temperatures drop below zero.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY
THIS MORNING...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
SATURDAY...
...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Winds gusting 40 to 50 mph with significant blowing an
drifting snow. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind
chills. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...For the Blizzard Warning, from 6 AM Friday to 6 AM CST
Saturday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until noon CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Widespread blowing snow with whiteout conditions today
through Saturday morning will make travel nearly impossible. The
dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 10 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Please avoid travel.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you with warm clothes and
a charged cell phone. Tell someone where you are going, and when
you expect to arrive. If you get stranded, stay with your
vehicle.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

&&

The Blizzard Warning is underway, dangerous conditions will develop into Friday afternoon

  • Updated
  • 0
The Blizzard Warning is underway, dangerous conditions will develop into Friday afternoon

A BLIZZARD WARNING is in place for most of western Wisconsin until 6 am Saturday.

WatchWarn County Name 2.png

Extreme wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph will kick up blowing snow to cause near whiteout conditions for extended periods of time. 

Blowing and drifting snow may cover roadways again making it difficult to pass. 

Wind Chill Temp iCast Bars 15hr.png

Wind chills will range from -30 to -40 degrees, especially in the early morning hours, which will become life-threatening to anyone stuck in the elements.

Blizzard warnings aren't always about snow falling. In fact, in this case we have what is considered a ground blizzard.

Travel Weather Impact Meter.png

Blowing snow that lowers visibility to less than 1/4 mile, plus wind gusts over 35+ mph that lasts for 3 hours or more, is the criteria needed for a blizzard warning.

Sustained wind speeds will range from 20 to 30 mph with wind gusts from 35 to 50 mph. This will ramp up by early this afternoon and continue into early Saturday.

Meteogram Future Wind Gust 13 hr Today-Tonight.png

Travel is highly discouraged Friday. Conditions will improve enough into Saturday morning that travel will be able to open up again.

Christmas Eve will be partly cloudy and breezy with high temps near 5 degrees and wind chills from -15 to -25 degrees.

Happy+Holidays-1670844015117.png

Christmas Day will be similar with a bit less wind. High temps will be around 5 degrees with wind chills from -5 to -15 degrees.

There is a slight chance for some light snow overnight Sunday into Monday that may lead to some travel impacts for Monday morning's commute. 

Next week, we'll start to warm up. Temps will climb above freezing for a few days before the end of the new year. That may lead to some wintry mix or snow by late next week.

7 Day Daybreak 2018.png

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you