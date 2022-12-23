The Blizzard Warning is underway, dangerous conditions will develop into Friday afternoon

A BLIZZARD WARNING is in place for most of western Wisconsin until 6 am Saturday.
Extreme wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph will kick up blowing snow to cause near whiteout conditions for extended periods of time.
Blowing and drifting snow may cover roadways again making it difficult to pass.
Wind chills will range from -30 to -40 degrees, especially in the early morning hours, which will become life-threatening to anyone stuck in the elements.
Blizzard warnings aren't always about snow falling. In fact, in this case we have what is considered a ground blizzard.
Blowing snow that lowers visibility to less than 1/4 mile, plus wind gusts over 35+ mph that lasts for 3 hours or more, is the criteria needed for a blizzard warning.
Sustained wind speeds will range from 20 to 30 mph with wind gusts from 35 to 50 mph. This will ramp up by early this afternoon and continue into early Saturday.
Travel is highly discouraged Friday. Conditions will improve enough into Saturday morning that travel will be able to open up again.
Christmas Eve will be partly cloudy and breezy with high temps near 5 degrees and wind chills from -15 to -25 degrees.
Christmas Day will be similar with a bit less wind. High temps will be around 5 degrees with wind chills from -5 to -15 degrees.
There is a slight chance for some light snow overnight Sunday into Monday that may lead to some travel impacts for Monday morning's commute.
Next week, we'll start to warm up. Temps will climb above freezing for a few days before the end of the new year. That may lead to some wintry mix or snow by late next week.