 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO
10 AM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
35 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 10 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

The brutal cold lasts one more morning before snow takes over for the weekend

  • Updated
  • 0
The brutal cold lasts one more morning before snow takes over for the weekend

Bitter, brutal cold has taken over across the valley early Thursday and it will stay in charge until we can get the warmer temps from our snowfall chances to roll in this weekend. 

A WIND CHILL ADVISORY has been issued for western Wisconsin until noon Thursday. Wind chills as low as -30 degrees may cause frostbite within 15 to 30 minutes.

chill advisory.png

second WIND CHILL ADVISORY has been issued for western Wisconsin from 10 pm Thursday until 10 am Friday. Wind chills as low as -30 degrees may cause frostbite within 15 minutes. 

High pressure will keep the sky clear and the winds relatively calm, but any breeze will keep wind chills low. High temps Thursday will barely get into the single digits above zero.

State - Futurecast Temperatures Wind Chills - Graf.png

Overnight lows will fall between -10 and -20 degrees, but winds will be rather light. Still, any light breeze will knock wind chills down drastically. 

State - GRAF AM Clouds and Precip - Futurecast.png

Friday night a warm front will move into the valley bringing us temperatures back up towards 0. It will also develop a line of light snow. This snow will fall mainly overnight and fizzle out before mid-morning Saturday.

4 Daypart Snow Forecast.png

A quick 1 to 2 inches of snowfall will be possible. A second round of snow Saturday night into Sunday might bring us an additional 1 to 3 inches.

All while holding temperatures in the low teens to low 20s through the weekend. Overnight lows will still be down towards 0 though.

7 Day Daybreak 2018.png

Email us your story ideas to news@wqow.com

Recommended for you