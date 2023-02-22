The Chippewa Valley is still on track to pick up a foot or more of snow last night through tomorrow

About five inches accumulated in Eau Claire last night through this morning, so the week is up to nearly 6 inches when factoring in Monday morning's round with about an inch of snow.
After a lull late morning through early afternoon, snow is once again widespread across Western Wisconsin and rounds of heavy snow are also moving through from time to time.
There will be a few more bursts of moderate to heavy snow with the most likely timing of the heaviest round coming late tonight through early tomorrow morning. Snow will begin to taper off tomorrow afternoon before coming to an end by evening.
This is not good snowball and snowman making snow as it is that fluffier type, which unfortunately means it is more prone to being blown by the wind, causing lower visibility and drifting.
Despite it being the light/fluffy snow, the amounts still mean that the snow blower is the best option for clearing the snow, although you might be able to use a leaf blower to clean up what the snow blower leaves behind.
Widespread snow with waves of moderate to heavy snow rates will continue overnight, with perhaps the heaviest round arriving just in time for the morning commute.
Expect rural roads to have a lot of drifting with near zero visibility, and the main highways won't be much better despite the plows working more often on them. The wind-blown drifts will move back onto roads within minutes of plows clearing them and the lowered visibility from the blowing snow will make it difficult to see further than your car's stopping distance.
Snow will begin to taper off late Thursday morning and will completely end by evening. Expect an additional 5 to 8 inches overnight and another 2 to 4 inches tomorrow.
That adds up to another 8 to 12 inches across most of Western Wisconsin, with totals decreasing south of highway 10 and especially south of Alma/Independence/Whitehall/Hixton.
Clearing skies tomorrow night will mean a shot of negative temperatures and double-digit negative wind chills by Friday morning. Even though it's fluffy snow, it could freeze to ice if you don't get it cleared off your driveway by Thursday evening.
Temps will warm up this weekend after a small chance for light snow Friday night and that will create precip type issues for a system expected early next week.