...WINTER STORM WITH DIFFICULT TO IMPOSSIBLE TRAVEL THIS
AFTERNOON THROUGH EARLY THURSDAY...

.This second round will be more widespread and continuous than the
first, beginning early Wednesday afternoon and continuing through
Thursday morning with an additional 8 to 12 inches snow
accumulation expected. Total snow accumulations will range from 10
to 18 inches, with the higher end totals along a west to east
axis from southwest Minnesota through east central Minnesota and
into west central Wisconsin.

The worst conditions will be Wednesday afternoon through Thursday
morning. A Blizzard Warning remains in effect for areas south of
Interstate 94 and west of Interstate 35. Heavy snow will combine
with northeast wind gusts of 35 to 45 mph, with the highest wind
speeds over western and southern Minnesota. This will lead to
significant blowing and drifting snow with whiteout conditions in
open areas. Some drifts may be several feet deep, making travel
nearly impossible.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 8 to 12
inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central and southeast
Minnesota and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until noon CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

The Chippewa Valley is still on track to pick up a foot or more of snow last night through tomorrow

About five inches accumulated in Eau Claire last night through this morning, so the week is up to nearly 6 inches when factoring in Monday morning's round with about an inch of snow.

Week Snow Totals.png

After a lull late morning through early afternoon, snow is once again widespread across Western Wisconsin and rounds of heavy snow are also moving through from time to time.

1hr Snow Timing and Relative Intensity - HRRR.png

There will be a few more bursts of moderate to heavy snow with the most likely timing of the heaviest round coming late tonight through early tomorrow morning. Snow will begin to taper off tomorrow afternoon before coming to an end by evening.

Snowball Making Forecast.png

This is not good snowball and snowman making snow as it is that fluffier type, which unfortunately means it is more prone to being blown by the wind, causing lower visibility and drifting.

Shovel vs Snow Blower Left Skew.png

Despite it being the light/fluffy snow, the amounts still mean that the snow blower is the best option for clearing the snow, although you might be able to use a leaf blower to clean up what the snow blower leaves behind.

Widespread snow with waves of moderate to heavy snow rates will continue overnight, with perhaps the heaviest round arriving just in time for the morning commute.

DMA - GRAF PM Clouds and Precip - Futurecast.png

Expect rural roads to have a lot of drifting with near zero visibility, and the main highways won't be much better despite the plows working more often on them. The wind-blown drifts will move back onto roads within minutes of plows clearing them and the lowered visibility from the blowing snow will make it difficult to see further than your car's stopping distance.

Snow will begin to taper off late Thursday morning and will completely end by evening. Expect an additional 5 to 8 inches overnight and another 2 to 4 inches tomorrow.

Forecast Snow DMA Matt 2022.png

That adds up to another 8 to 12 inches across most of Western Wisconsin, with totals decreasing south of highway 10 and especially south of Alma/Independence/Whitehall/Hixton.

Clearing skies tomorrow night will mean a shot of negative temperatures and double-digit negative wind chills by Friday morning. Even though it's fluffy snow, it could freeze to ice if you don't get it cleared off your driveway by Thursday evening.

Temps will warm up this weekend after a small chance for light snow Friday night and that will create precip type issues for a system expected early next week.

7 Day Evening.png

Send News 18 your weather and pet photos here

