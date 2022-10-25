The cold front knocked us down, but the rest of October will be near or above average

The cold front has made its pass, and the temps have taken the tumble. Rain from Monday tallied up to over 1/2'' in most places. Now, mother nature has a few cool but near average days for you before a tiny warm up into the holiday weekend.
Even with all that rain, we are still in a drought across most of western Wisconsin. Just southwest of Eau Claire, there is severe drought conditions depicted by the darker bronze color on the legend.
Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with high temps barely hitting 50. Winds will be a little breezy from the northwest at 5 to 15 mph. We'll still see an influence from the initial cold front that will hold temps just below the average of 53 for a high and 34 for a low.
Overnight lows will be near freezing. Winds will settle a bit more and it will remain partly cloudy.
Wednesday will also be a bit chilly with high temps barely near 50. Lows drop into the 30s overnight and winds remain out of the northwest at 5 to 15 mph.
We'll see high pressure roll in for us through the second half of the week which will re-introduce southerly flow. That will bump temps back into the mid 50s for Thursday and Friday.
We'll keep that trend going into the weekend which means we will try to hit the 60-degree mark Friday through Halloween itself.