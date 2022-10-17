The coldest air since last April sinks in the first half of the week; we'll struggle to break 40

Strong northerly flow pulls in that crisp Canadian air, which brings us the coldest temps we've seen since last spring. The struggle to break 40 degrees will be noticeable the next few days.
Monday will be mostly cloudy, breezy and cold. High temps won't break 40. Wind speeds will be from the northwest at 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chills will be in the 20s most of the day.
There is a slight chance for some flurry activity as lake effect snow fall in northern parts of Wisconsin and the UP.
The best chance for flurries will be in Northern Clark, Taylor and Rusk County. Northern Chippewa County could get clipped with some flurries too.
Overnight lows are going to drop into the 20s, and possible even into the teens for some of our colder locations. Wind chills will be in the low teens and possibly in the single digits early Tuesday.
The last time we had temps fall below 20 degrees was back in April of this year. April 17th our low was 19 degrees. The last time we were sub-40 for a high was April 15th at 36 degrees.
High temps will stay in the 40s through Wednesday, but by Thursday we'll see the 50s return. The winds shift to the south Thursday which will boost temps into the 60s by the weekend. We may even snuff out a 70-degree day if we're lucky.