The final week of June comes with a few storm chances; July starts sunny and bright

The final countdown of June. Summer is sure flying by already. Mother nature is being kind though, with near average temps to end the month.
Monday will be mostly sunny. It was a cool start in the morning with temps down near 50, but we will rebound towards 80 Monday afternoon.
Dew points will be low so it will be a pleasant, warm sunny day. Winds will keep us cool by gusting up to 25 mph from the northwest.
There is a very slim chance that a weak passing wave could spark a shower or storm Monday evening. These will be very brief rain makers at best. Most of us will stay dry.
Tuesday we'll see high temps near 80 before a better chance of strong storms develops in the afternoon.
A level 1 risk for isolated severe storms has been issued for most of western Wisconsin. Scattered storms will develop sometime after 1 or 2 pm and continue through the evening.
Large hail and gusty winds will be the main threats. Areas that get storms will see up to 1/2'' of rain, while other spots will remain dry.
Wednesday our consistent string of 80s will begin with another round of storms coming in Thursday.
Your 4th of July weekend looks like it will be gorgeous with high temps in the 80s and plenty of sunshine!