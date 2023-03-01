The first day of Meteorological Spring will look a little more like Winter

While the official start to Spring is still 19 days away, March 1st marks the start of Meteorological Spring.
Today's forecast though will look a little more like Winter as an area of low pressure will bring snow showers to the Chippewa Valley. Rain could mix in later in the day south of Highway 64. Light snow showers will gradually taper off by mid-evening. Highs will climb into the mid to upper 30s.
As far as snow totals go, most areas will see a trace to 2" with totals of 1-4" within the advisory area. The higher totals will be along the Highway 8 corridor. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in place through 10 AM for St. Croix, Dunn and Chippewa counties and until 6 PM for Taylor, Rusk, Barron and Polk counties.
Thursday and Friday will be quiet with an easterly to northerly wind and partly to mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be in the 30s, so very typical for early March.
As we head into the weekend and early next week, we don't see much of a change in the weather as skies remain mostly cloudy to cloudy. There is a slight chance of light rain and snow showers Sunday night into Monday night, but as of now, this doesn't look to be too significant. Highs will be in the mid 30s to mid 40s.