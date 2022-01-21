The first of three rounds of snow moves in late Friday, brings a brief break from bitter cold

The lowest of the lows came in Friday morning with temperatures down towards -20. Three rounds of snow will lead to slightly warmer temperatures, but it won't do enough to keep the cold out next week.
Friday will be mostly sunny and slightly warmer. Temps climb out of the negatives and into the mid-teens by the later afternoon. Wind chills will still e below zero all day.
A WIND CHILL ADVISORY is in place until 10 am. Wind chills may hit -30 degrees during that time leading to frostbite within 30 minutes.
A strong warm front will interact with our center of high pressure today causing winds to gust from the south up to 35 mph.
This front will also bring in a line of light snowfall that will cause some nuisance road conditions overnight into Saturday morning.
Snow will start after 7-9pm and end before sunrise Saturday. Snowfall amounts will range from 1 to 3 inches across the valley.
Temperatures will peak in the mid to upper teens in the early morning Saturday before falling back towards 0 in the afternoon.
Another round of snow will pass to our south Saturday night into Sunday. A trace to 1'' will be possible mainly south of I-94.
Sunday we'll be back in the low teens before a stronger round of snow moves in for Monday. That system could bring a bit more substantial snowfall, but the uncertainty is still high at this time.