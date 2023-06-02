 Skip to main content
The heat, humidity and scattered rain/t-storm chances will continue; changes coming next week

7 Day Rain Graph Daybreak.png

The coverage of showers and thunderstorms were a bit higher yesterday thanks to an increase in the humidity as dew points climbed into the 60s. Even so, most areas either saw no rain or just a trace, including Eau Claire. We had storms move through the west, east and northeast sides of town but the airport and downtown stayed dry. 

The dry weather we've experienced as of late has lead to the northern half of the Chippewa Valley being highlighted as abnormally dry in the latest drought monitor. In fact, the percentage of the state being considered abnormally dry has significantly increased since last week's update, from 0.8% to 66.3%. 

Drought Monitor.png

Chances for showers and thunderstorms continue once again today as we see yet another hot and humid day. Coverage of rain today will be four to five out of ten, mainly in the afternoon hours. Highs top out in the mid 80s to low 90s with dew points in the 60s. 

Futurecast GRAF.png
Futurecast HRRR.png

Showers and thunderstorms will linger through mid-evening before diminishing heading into the overnight hours. Winds will be light with lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. 

Futurecast HRRR 2.png

The weekend overall will be mostly dry but we maintain slight chances of showers and thunderstorms. Rain coverage is three out of ten Saturday and two out of ten Sunday. Coverage is slightly lower thanks to dew points falling back into the 50s. Highs though remain in the upper 80s to low to mid 90s.

Muggy Meter EURO Daybreak Longer Term.png

We see an increase in moisture Monday ahead of a cold front, so chances for showers and thunderstorms increase heading into Monday. Highs cool back to the mid 80s.

Over the next five to seven days, rain totals won't be overly impressive and unfortunately, remaining scattered in nature. Totals could range from nothing to as much as a 1/2" to 1". 

QPF Next 5 Days.png

After Monday, we see the weather pattern turn more favorable for early June... scattered cloud cover and lower humidity with highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s and lows in the 40s and 50s. 

7 Day Daybreak 2018.png

