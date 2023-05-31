The heat is on as meteorological spring ends and meteorological summer begins

Wednesday marks the end of meteorological spring, but it certainly won't be feeling like as meteorological summer gets underway Thursday.
We had a few pop-up showers and thunderstorms Tuesday across far western Wisconsin, mainly west of US-25. The storms remained below severe levels and produced rain totals from a trace to as much as 0.2". The forecast going forward is going to be pretty much copy and paste going forward.
Wednesday's forecast will feature a mostly clear to partly cloudy with a slight chance of pop-up afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Winds will be southerly at 5-15 mph, pushing dew points into the mid 50s to low 60s. Highs top out in the mid 80s to low 90s with lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
The coverage of showers and thunderstorms increases to roughly four out of ten both Thursday and Friday as we see an increase in moisture with dew points climbing into the low to mid 60s. Skies will be mostly to partly sunny outside of the rain chances with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s and lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Heading into the weekend, we'll maintain slight chances of showers and thunderstorms, otherwise we'll see a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs remain in the mid 80s to low 90s.
The slight chances of showers and thunderstorms will continue into early next week, but we do start to see a slight decrease in dew points, which looks to limit the coverage of rain. Along with that, we see highs slowly backing off with mid to upper 80s Monday and low to mid 80s Tuesday and Wednesday.