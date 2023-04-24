The last week of April begins sunny but below average and will end with April Showers

This has not been a very warm week, with Eau Claire recording below average highs each of the past 7 afternoons.
Lows were also below average each day except for last Wednesday and Thursday, but it was still very close to average. Our forecast continues this trend of below average temperatures, especially with below average highs.
Lows have been below freezing for four straight mornings, too, and at least two more are expected. A hard freeze is defined as a low of 28 or below, and we could be there tonight and tomorrow night, too, after a low of 27 this morning.
The average date for the latest spring freeze is May 9, so it's no surprise, but it's certainly not the time to begin planting the garden or putting flowers out, especially with a colder than average forecast.
The good news is we will see more sunshine over the next couple of days and the temps will warm a bit, but only the lows will likely get just a degree or two above average Wednesday through Friday mornings.
Thursday afternoon's high will be the closest to average, which will likely fall a degree or two short of Thursday's 62° average high. Thursday also will see the beginning of an unsettled stretch of scattered showers to end the month of April that could even spill into May, which begins next Monday.
These late-week scattered April showers do not look to contain any thunderstorms at this time, and also could contain some snowflakes when temps drop close to 40 or below with the best chance Saturday night. An inch or two of rain through the weekend could also continue to affect river levels.
With temperatures remaining below average, it looks like we won't get much of spring-like temps before May, which can be a month with spring-like temps, but can also quickly warm to summer heat and humidity. In rare cases, light accumulating snow has been recorded in early May.