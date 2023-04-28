The last weekend of April to bring chances of rain, t-storms, gusty winds... and yes even some snow

Highs Thursday got into the 50s and 60s, even reaching 70 in Black River Falls. For most of us, this is the warmest day we've had in about two weeks. It did come with some light rain showers, though it didn't accumulate to much if any as we had some drier air within the lower levels of the atmosphere.
Precipitation chances though will become a little more likely the next few days as we watch a slow moving low pressure tracking through the area. We'll have chances of showers and thunderstorms heading into the afternoon on our Friday. Severe thunderstorms are not expected but heavier bursts of rain could be possible with the stronger storms. Highs range from the 50s north and west to as warm as 70 southeast.
Chances for rain showers and isolated thunderstorms will be likely through about midnight with lingering showers expected overnight. Lows fall back into the 30s to near 40.
Saturday will start mostly dry but then scattered rain showers will return heading into the afternoon hours. By Saturday night, the rain will gradually changeover to a rain snow mix or snow showers. Highs top out in the mid 40s to mid 50s with lows in the 30s.
Rain and snow showers will persist into Sunday morning but will change back to all rain by the afternoon hours. The rain could change back to a rain snow mix once again Sunday night. Highs will only be in the 40s.
Overall, precipitation totals will run a quarter to three quarters of an inch with higher totals further northeast of the Chippewa Valley. The good news is that snow accumulations will be minimal to none as temperatures will stay above freezing.
The other factor this weekend will be the increase of the winds. While winds will be on the lighter side today and tonight, it becomes breezy on Saturday, and could reach windy criteria Sunday. Breezy conditions look to persist into early next week.
Speaking of that, next week will start cool and cloudy with a few lingering rain and snow showers. The weather pattern does turn drier by Tuesday, and it looks like that will continue through the end of next week and along with that, temperatures will rebound back into the 60s, which is more seasonable for early May.