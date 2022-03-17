The luck o' the Irish has more warmer, spring temps through the weekend

Happy St. Patrick's Day!
Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy as a cold front move through the state. Temperatures will still be warmer than average, but we'll likely stay in the upper 40s rather than heading towards 60 like Wednesday.
Winds will be breezy from the northwest at 8 to 15 mph. Gusts may reach 20+ mph. We may see a break in the clouds later in the afternoon for a bit of sunshine, but another system clouds us up overnight.
St. Patrick's Day has a special little place in the history books as it holds the record for the largest spread in record high vs record low temps in Eau Claire. Our difference between the two is 97 degrees. The largest difference compared to any other date on the calendar.
Overnight, lows will fall into the upper 20s as the next system approaches. Rain and maybe some light snow will be possible Friday in southern parts of the state.
Our southern counties could just get clipped with the very northern edge of the storm. Depending on the time of day, and the temps at that time, both light rain and light snow will be possible.
Accumulations will be minimal Friday.
By Saturday we get to go back into the 50s with more sunshine. Sunday is the spring equinox, the official start to astronomical spring. We're aiming for 60 and sunny on Sunday.
Next week looks messy with a few rounds of what could be anything from rain to snow. Multiple rounds look possible, but details are just too difficult to iron out.