The outlook for the second half of October looks slightly warmer than average

The forecast hasn't changed much the past few days and that stays true for Wednesday, too. But warmer changes aren't far off, and we could be talking 70s for the weekend.
We had some of our coldest temps of the season this morning. Lows dropped into the low-20s. We've had a few mornings in a row in the 20s, but we've bottomed out at 23 degrees as of 4 am.
Wednesday will be partly cloudy with high temps near 45. Wind chills will be in the upper 30s in the afternoon as winds come in from the north/west at 8 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Overnight lows drop back into the 20s. Wind chills will be in the upper teens to low 20s early Thursday.
A warm front will start rolling in Thursday afternoon to push temps into the 50s. We'll see winds turn more west-southwest to help this cause.
Looking for a good time to get some of those leaves up off the lawn? Mother nature opens that door Thursday. Winds will be the lightest on Thursday afternoon and temps will be a bit warmer. If you wait until the warmer weekend, wind will still be against you.
By Friday, high temps roll back into the 60s. Saturday and Sunday could top out near 70. The cold front on the back side of this system will bring thunderstorms chances into the start of next week.