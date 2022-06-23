The return of heat and humidity come with several storm chances through the weekend

Eau Claire hit 90 again for the fourth time this year this afternoon, and temps will try to reach that mark again tomorrow. Highs ranged from the mid 80s to the mid 90s across Western Wisconsin with the hottest temps closer to the Minnesota border.
While humidity isn't as high as it was when we hit 90 earlier this week, dew points still range from the mid 50s to the mid 60s. That's enough that you do feel that humidity.
Of course, today begins Country Fest weekend, and the increase in heat and humidity will be felt there, too, all weekend. In addition, there will be several chances for showers and thunderstorms beginning tonight, though better chances are expected late tomorrow night through Saturday morning.
A cluster of showers and thunderstorms will move north to south near and west of the border with Minnesota tonight. So, the best chances are in Polk, St. Croix, Pierce, and maybe Pepin counties for a round of storms.
A few isolated showers and storms will continue to be possible through the day tomorrow, but they should be isolated and much of the area will likely stay dry. Still, be ready for a quick passing shower or two, possibly with thunder. Of course, make sure to go inside if thunder can be heard.
The most widespread round of rain and storms is expected to move in around sunrise Saturday morning and continue through mid-morning.
After that initial round, scattered showers, possibly with thunder, continue to be possible through the afternoon, but again the most widespread round will be ending before noon.
There is a low-end level one risk for severe storms in northwest St. Croix, Polk, and northwest Barron counties tonight, and a level one risk extending from Minnesota eastward to a north-south line through about Ladysmith and Augusta.
The main threat would be straight-line wind and hail with that late Friday night into Saturday morning round.
Humidity will drop Saturday night into Sunday morning as conditions dry out. Sunday will be cool for this time of year with highs only in the mid 70s, though of course that is still nice outdoor weather. The only blemish will be the northwest breeze that could gust above 30mph.
Temps will drop to near 50 Sunday night into Monday morning with continuing very low humidity. Highs return to near average in the low 80s midweek with a couple chances for showers and thunderstorms.