The saying, "If you don't like the weather, wait 5 minutes" couldn't be truer Wednesday

It's one whacky Wednesday of weather here across the Chippewa Valley.
Thunderstorms brought us a wake-up call in the early morning. We'll see temps swing back and forth from 50 to 60, back to 50, then down to 40 by the end of the day, and flurries enter the mix, too.
Temperatures started in the 60s early Wednesday as thunderstorms sprouted around 3 am. We'll see the chance for scattered thunder through about 8 am. Temperatures dropped about 10 degrees as the rain rolled through, leaving us in the low 50s.
By lunch time, we'll see temps rebound into the low 60s as the clouds clear for a few brief hours of sunshine. Winds will be whipping from the west at 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30+ mph.
By 4 pm, we'll be back to mostly cloudy with spotty rain showers and temperatures falling through the 50s. We'll continue to fall through the 40s overnight.
Early Thursday morning we'll be in the upper 30s. Spotty rain with a slight chance for some snow/sleet mix will be possible to start the day.
Those spotty rain/snow showers stay possible all throughout Thursday, too. High temps climb towards the mid 40s with winds from the west-northwest at 10 to 20 mph.
A few flurries could linger into Friday morning, but we'll start to see a drier trend heading into the weekend. Temps won't recover though, and we'll remain in the 40s and 50s for the foreseeable future.