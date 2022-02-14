The snuggle index is at a 10-out-of-10 for your Valentine's Day

Mother nature has found her Valentine and as a celebration she has given us a wonderful cuddle forecast.
Overall, this week will be another quiet week with minimal chances for snow and a lot of ups and downs in the temperature forecast.
Monday started with some flurries which led minor delays on the roads. We'll be opening up into a partly cloudy sky as temperatures climb into the upper teens.
The snuggle-index is at a 10/10 since wind chills will be in the single digits for most of the day. Overnight, temperatures will fall back to the single digits before warmer temps file in on Tuesday.
Winds Tuesday will be breezy with gusts up to 30 mph from the south. The passing low will pull in warmer temperatures Tuesday as high temps go towards the low 30s.
We'll see our high temperatures get set in the overnight hours for both Tuesday and Wednesday. We'll start warmer Wednesday, but temps fall off into Thursday.
Snow will be possible north of the state, but we'll see a slight chance for some flurries as the fronts pass Tuesday and Wednesday. A strong snowstorm will pass well south of the area Wednesday into Thursday which will just pull temperatures back down into Thursday.