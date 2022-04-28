The sun rises before 6 am for the next 102 days; but rain chances hide it for the weekend

Early birds will be very excited about this sunrise milestone: 102 days of sunrises before 6 am!
It won't be until August 8th that we see a sunrise after 6 am again. We have 2 full months left as our daylight steadily increases ahead of the summer solstice. There's a lot of time for the forecast to improve.
Unfortunately, we'll see more rain chances get in the way of enjoying the sun.
Thursday will start sunny, but clouds will move in as our next wave of rain develops. High temps will climb towards 50 with winds from the east-southeast at 10 to 20 mph.
Late Thursday afternoon, a few isolated showers will be possible. More scattered rain will move in overnight into Friday. We'll see most showers wrap up in the early morning.
Friday will then be mostly to partly cloudy with high temperatures trying to hit 60. It will still be breezy from the southeast with gusts up to 30 mph.
Another round of rain will be likely into Saturday, with a slight chance for some thunder too.
On and off showers will keep temps in the low 50s all weekend long. We do get to move into the upper 50s again next week with less rain in the forecast.