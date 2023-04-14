 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Chippewa River at Eau Claire affecting Eau Claire County.

.Warm temperatures will continue to melt upstream snowpack and
increase river flows.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Chippewa River at Eau Claire.

* WHEN...Until Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 775.0 feet, Some downtown businesses begin getting
water in their basements.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 700 PM CDT Thursday, the stage was 774.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 700 PM CDT Thursday was 774.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 775.2
feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage early Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 773.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
775.1 feet on 04/19/2019.

...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS IN SOUTHERN/EASTERN
MINNESOTA AND WESTERN WISCONSIN THIS AFTERNOON...

Temperatures warming into the upper 70s to low 80s on Friday
afternoon will combine with dew points in the 40s to produce
relative humidity values in the 20s. Sustained winds of 10-15mph
and gusts to 20-25mph will combine with the lower humidity to
result in elevated fire weather conditions. The overall risk is
slightly lower compared to Thursday, but will still allow fires
that develop to spread quickly as the conditions persist until
precipitation arrives later in the day.

The unseasonably warm weather as of late will be giving way to rain and yes, snow chances, heading into the weekend

One more warm and breezy day before a big weather pattern shift heading into the weekend

High Temps Yesterday.png

For the second straight day, we saw record warmth across the Chippewa Valley. Eau Claire hit 87 degrees, shattering the old record of 80 set back in 1931. We have one more warm day ahead before we see a big pattern shift. 

We'll have clear to partly cloudy skies for our Friday with breezy south to southwesterly winds at 10-20 mph. Highs will be a little cooler than the previous two days, but we'll still manage upper 70s to mid 80s. Eau Claire's record for today is 90 set back in 2003. 

Highs Today DMA.png

Once again, we'll be dealing with elevated to critical fire weather conditions, prompting a RED FLAG WARNING for Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson and Clark counties from 11 AM to 8 PM.

Watches Warnings 2.png

The other story we've been tracking is the rising creeks, rivers and streams thanks to the rapid snowmelt from our friends to the north. River Flood Warnings remain in place for the Chippewa River near Eau Claire and Durand. Both locations are currently over flood stage as of Thursday evening. Both are expected to crest within the next day or so and then slowly decrease from there. 

Chippewa River Flood Monitor.png

Skies become mostly cloudy tonight and after midnight, we'll have a slight chance of showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Winds remain southerly at 5-15 mph with lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

Futurecast EURO.png
Futurecast EURO 2.png

Chances for showers and thunderstorms become likely heading into the day Saturday as low pressure slowly moves east with an associated cold front. The good news is that winds overall will be lighter and no severe weather is expected. Chances for rain showers and thunderstorms continue into Saturday night. Highs range from the 50s west to the 70s east. 

Futurecast EURO 3.png
Futurecast EURO 4.png
Futurecast EURO 5.png

Much colder air moves in for Sunday, which will change the precipitation from rain to a rain snow mix heading into the afternoon before potentially becoming all snow Sunday night. Temperatures will hold steady in the upper 30s to low 40s Sunday afternoon with a gusty north to northwest wind at 15-25 mph. 

Futurecast EURO 6.png
Snowfall Forecast DMA.png

As far as precipitation totals go, most areas could see a quarter to one inch of total precipitation with isolated amounts over an inch. For snowfall totals, some models have it printing out 6" plus while others show little to none. I'm going with a trace to 2" with isolated amounts to 3". The reason for that is because temperatures will mostly remain above freezing when we see the snow, and then fall towards 30 Sunday night so that'll lead to some sticking of the snow. 

A few wintry mix and snow showers linger into Monday morning before we see decreasing clouds. That'll lead to a nice Spring day for Tuesday with seasonable temperatures. We then are watching the next system to move in by mid to late week. 

7 Day Daybreak 2018.png

