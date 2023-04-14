The unseasonably warm weather as of late will be giving way to rain and yes, snow chances, heading into the weekend

For the second straight day, we saw record warmth across the Chippewa Valley. Eau Claire hit 87 degrees, shattering the old record of 80 set back in 1931. We have one more warm day ahead before we see a big pattern shift.
We'll have clear to partly cloudy skies for our Friday with breezy south to southwesterly winds at 10-20 mph. Highs will be a little cooler than the previous two days, but we'll still manage upper 70s to mid 80s. Eau Claire's record for today is 90 set back in 2003.
Once again, we'll be dealing with elevated to critical fire weather conditions, prompting a RED FLAG WARNING for Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson and Clark counties from 11 AM to 8 PM.
The other story we've been tracking is the rising creeks, rivers and streams thanks to the rapid snowmelt from our friends to the north. River Flood Warnings remain in place for the Chippewa River near Eau Claire and Durand. Both locations are currently over flood stage as of Thursday evening. Both are expected to crest within the next day or so and then slowly decrease from there.
Skies become mostly cloudy tonight and after midnight, we'll have a slight chance of showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Winds remain southerly at 5-15 mph with lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.
Chances for showers and thunderstorms become likely heading into the day Saturday as low pressure slowly moves east with an associated cold front. The good news is that winds overall will be lighter and no severe weather is expected. Chances for rain showers and thunderstorms continue into Saturday night. Highs range from the 50s west to the 70s east.
Much colder air moves in for Sunday, which will change the precipitation from rain to a rain snow mix heading into the afternoon before potentially becoming all snow Sunday night. Temperatures will hold steady in the upper 30s to low 40s Sunday afternoon with a gusty north to northwest wind at 15-25 mph.
As far as precipitation totals go, most areas could see a quarter to one inch of total precipitation with isolated amounts over an inch. For snowfall totals, some models have it printing out 6" plus while others show little to none. I'm going with a trace to 2" with isolated amounts to 3". The reason for that is because temperatures will mostly remain above freezing when we see the snow, and then fall towards 30 Sunday night so that'll lead to some sticking of the snow.
A few wintry mix and snow showers linger into Monday morning before we see decreasing clouds. That'll lead to a nice Spring day for Tuesday with seasonable temperatures. We then are watching the next system to move in by mid to late week.