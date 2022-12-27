The warmup begins now, but that means a chance for rain enters the forecast

Mother nature gave us 11 straight days (possibly 12 today) with high temps below average. We've seen 9 days in a row with low temps dropping below 0. It's been a cold stretch.
The good news: we'll turn that streak right around into 2023!
Warmer weather begins Tuesday as high temps climb into the mid 20s. Eau Claire's average high temp is 25 degrees for December 27th. We'll get close.
It will be mostly cloudy and breezy though with winds from the south at 5 to 15 mph. Wind gusts will top out near 30 mph. Wind chills will range from 5 to 15 degrees.
Wednesday will also be cloudy as winds roll in from the south at the same breezy clip of 10 to 20 mph.
Temperatures will surge even further as the warm front brings us into the mid to upper 30s.
The warm front will kick up a little rain/snow starting late Wednesday. Cloud temps will be above freezing, but lower-level temps will hover around the freezing mark.
This will lead to a mix of rain/sleet/snow early Thursday before turning over to mostly rain Thursday afternoon.
Temps will drop back below freezing into Friday so this could cause issues for the Friday morning commute.