The weather pattern staying mild and quiet going forward, but skies look to turn hazy Sunday and Monday

You couldn't have asked for a better day on our Saturday with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the 70s. The weather pattern will remain mild and sunny for the next several days.
For your Saturday night, skies will be mostly clear with a light westerly wind and lows falling back into the 40s. Definitely be a good evening to have the windows open!
Sunday and Monday both will remain quiet with a clear to partly cloudy sky, however, we'll see the return of the hazy skies thanks to the wildfires over by Edmonton and Calgary in Canada. The good news is that we won't see any impacts at the surface. Highs both days will be in the mid 70s to low 80s.
Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week as we see clear to partly cloudy skies, a southerly wind at 5-15 mph and highs in the upper 70s to low to mid 80s.
The other thing to keep in mind as we get to the end of May and into the summer months, the UV index values will be higher now as the sun is nearing it's peak strength. The next few days feature the UV index between a 7 and 9, which means the burn time can be on the order of 15-30 minutes, so be sure to use sunscreen if you'll be outdoors for long periods of time.
A cold front will sweep through the area from north to south heading into Wednesday, knocking highs back down into the 60s to low 70s. There could be an isolated shower or two with it as the front moves through, but widespread rain is not expected.
The end of the week will be pleasant with a mostly sunny sky. Highs Thursday will be in the upper 60s to mid 70s, with mid 70s to near 80 Friday. As of now, Memorial Day Weekend is still looking good with a clear to partly cloudy sky with highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s with lows in the 50s to low 60s.