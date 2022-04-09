The weekend ends with clouds and a rain chance

Saturday was phenomenal with sunshine and highs in the mid 50s. The bad news is that another round of April showers swings by to end our weekend.
Saturday night will be partly cloudy with lows near average in the low 30s. We will stay dry for most of Sunday, but clouds will take over until a slight chance of rain arrives in the evening.
Rain will start as early as 7p.m. on Sunday, but we won't see much from this quick clip of rain. Totals will range from a trace to 1/4" of rain.
Some lingering drizzle will spill over into the early morning hours on Monday. We will have a short break from showers until another small round comes on Monday evening as highs approach the mid to upper 50s.
We will then see some partial clearing into Tuesday morning. Tuesday will bring our next big chance for rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain will continue into Wednesday, where you can expect more rain and another slight chance of thunderstorms.
More rain will spill over into Thursday as temperatures begin to trend cooler.
Stay tuned as your Stormtracker 18 Weather Team tracks another active week of weather.