The weekend forecast looks like a tropical vacation compared to this weather

Same forecast, different day. There's very little change in the forecast through our Friday.
Thursday will be much of the same. Wind, rain and snow plus a gray sky. Snow and rain will fall on and off all day.
High temperatures will struggle to hit 40 Thursday. Wind chills will sit in the mid 30s. Wind speeds will range from 10 to 20 mph from the west-northwest.
Overnight, lows drop towards the low 30s. Snow will continue to fall on and off into Friday.
New rainfall and snowfall totals will be minimal. We could see some minor accumulations of up to 1 inch on grassy surfaces where temperatures stay below freezing.
Flurries will be possible all Friday too. It will remain breezy and cloudy until we finally ditch this storm into the weekend.
By Saturday, the sun will return! We'll aim for 50 with limited winds. Sunday will be even better, with highs in the upper 50s.
You better take advantage of that forecast, because by Monday, more rain and even some thunderstorms will return.