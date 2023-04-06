The wind will still be an issue today, but going forward, temperatures won't be

The wind has certainly been an issue over the past few days and we saw the peak of it Wednesday, with sustained winds of 15-30 mph throughout the day with gusts as high as 45 mph. Along with that, temperatures were mostly in the 30s. The good news is both the wind and temperatures won't become as big of an issue after today.
We'll start the day with a partly to mostly cloudy sky but will gradually clear throughout the day. Winds remain breezy out of the west at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Highs top out in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
Heading into your Thursday night, skies will be partly cloudy, and we finally see a break from the wind with a west wind turning easterly overnight at 5-15 mph. Lows fall back into the teens to low to mid 20s.
Friday overall is looking pretty nice with a partly cloudy sky and a light east-southeast to southeast wind at 5-15 mph. Highs rebound back into the mid 40s to mid 50s.
We introduce a chance of rain showers heading into Friday night and will linger through mid-morning Saturday. Some wet snow could mix in, especially north and east of Eau Claire. Accumulations will remain under an inch, but some slick spots could be possible.
Once the precipitation ends Saturday morning, we should see skies become partly cloudy heading into the afternoon. Highs will range from 45-50 northeast to 60-65 southwest, though temperatures could be nudged up or down depending on how long the cloud cover and precipitation lingers early in the day.
Another round of scattered showers returns for the afternoon and evening hours on our Easter Sunday. Even with that, we'll see highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
Temperatures continue to go up from there into next week with highs in the 60s to low 70s Monday and 70s for everyone Tuesday and Wednesday. Along with that, we'll see a good amount of sunshine and a nice southerly breeze.