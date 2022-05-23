This late May cold spell looks to be the last of our frost/freeze chances this spring

It was a frosty start for some of us early Monday and Eau Claire even got down towards 32 degrees. The general trend for us the rest of the week looks warmer, but it will be a slow climb back to the nicer temps.
Monday morning's frost advisory is in place until 8 am. Plants and vegetation will be at risk if it is not covered or brought inside.
Our average last freeze happens on May 9th and our average latest frost is typically May 18th. It's safe to say this was a late season cold spell.
Sunshine will help temperatures climb into the mid 60s by the afternoon, but the colder air mass and cloud cover will stop us there. At least the winds will be light.
Overnight, cloud cover will keep us warmer again so lows will only drop into the 40s.
Tuesday will be partly cloudy and warmer with high temps in the upper 60s before rain showers fire up overnight into Wednesday.
We'll see scattered rain most of the day Wednesday. Those will fizzle out before Thursday, and we'll make the climb towards warmer temps for Memorial Day Weekend.