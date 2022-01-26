This morning had coldest wind chills this winter so far, warmth returns tonight with a snow chance

Florida was the only state without a temperature at or below freezing today, though there were freezing temps in northern, inland Florida on Monday morning. Even parts of northern Mexico near the Arizona-New Mexico border experienced a freeze today.
The Upper Midwest was definitely the coldest with morning lows well below zero, and the core of the coldest air was in Western Wisconsin up towards Ontario.
Wind chills were very cold this morning, and were the coldest of the winter so far. The coldest wind chill of -42 was actually down south in Trempealeau which is in far southern Trempealeau County on the Mississippi River. There were many other reports of mid to upper -30s this morning.
Black River Falls has made the list and never had a wind chill effect with a calm wind all night, but the actual air temp made it down to -35!
Most lows fell between -20 and -30, though Eau Claire was the 'warmest' with a low of -19 despite having the coldest high temperature yesterday. While most spots had their coldest low of the winter to date, Eau Claire was two degrees warmer than last Friday's low of -21.
Temps will actually warm through the night and settle in the low to mid 20s by morning thanks to a 10-20 mph SW wind. This comes as a weak low pressure system brings scattered light snow chances overnight that could last through midday tomorrow.
Snow will not accumulate much: some spots won't get anything but most will get a trace to 1/2". Areas north of highway 8 have a slight chance of getting a bit more but should still shouldn't measure more than 1". Temps fall tomorrow down to the mid teens by evening with wind chills decreasing as well from a NW 10-20 mph wind.
Temps fall below zero again Friday night, but warmer weather is expected to end January with the warmest weather expected next Tuesday on February 1 with highs in the mid 30s. This comes ahead of our next snow chance which falls Tuesday through Wednesday.
Somewhere in the Upper Mississippi or Great Lakes Region will receive decent snowfall, but there's the typical amount of uncertainty in the storm's track and intensity this far out.
Plus, wintry weather looks to continue regardless of whether or not the rodent sees its shadow next Tuesday since six more weeks of winter just brings us to the middle of March, which is simply known as an early spring around here.