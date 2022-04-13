This spring storm now turns on the strong winds and chances for snow

We had a busy night Tuesday with severe storms and snow-like hail across western Wisconsin.
Now, mother nature moves us into some stronger winds and brings us a chance for snow.
Wednesday will start cloudy with a few scattered showers. Temperatures will try and peak in the low 50s in the very early morning, before they steadily fall the rest of the day.
Winds will start out of the northeast, but quickly flip to the west. Winds will gust up to 35 mph Wednesday, and even up to 40 mph Thursday.
Temperatures will fall into the 20s overnight Wednesday and struggle to get into the 40s the rest of the week and into the weekend.
Scattered showers Wednesday will eventually dry out, especially overnight. We'll see the potential for flurries much of our Thursday as the back side of our spring storm passes through the state.
Minimal accumulation, if any, will be possible. But a trace to 1'' could accumulate on grassy surfaces by Friday morning north of Eau Claire.
The rest of Easter weekend will include a mix of sun and clouds with highs barely in the 40s. Sunday night we may see some light rain or snow.