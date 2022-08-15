This week's rain chances are scattered at best, but no day is completely clear of at least a few pop-up showers

Temperatures continue to be a bit below Eau Claire's average high of 81 for today's date with highs in the mid to upper 70s across Western Wisconsin. Only a couple places hit the 80 degree mark. The temperature trend isn't expected to change much for the rest of the week, with forecast highs remaining in the upper 70s to low 80s.
Dew points will be on the edge of feeling a bit humid for the next few days much like it was through the weekend and today. Humidity will be higher later in the week, and that will coincide with the higher chances for showers and maybe thunderstorms.
A few blips have showed up on radar, but that only led to a few raindrops at worst in Taylor and Rusk counties. Nothing of significance has popped up in Western Wisconsin, though a few showers will dry to move in from the northeast this evening. Chances are in the "slight" category.
Tomorrow will be similar to today. There will be some patchy dense fog early in the morning. Temps will likely remain in the upper 70s, though could rise into the low 80s if the clouds clear enough during the afternoon. Again, tomorrow's chance for rain will be in the slight category for the possibility for a few pop-up showers.
Wednesday is still in that slight category, but the coverage area of showers looks a bit higher with a round of scattered showers in the morning expected to either fall apart as they move through the Chippewa Valley or slightly before reaching Eau Claire.
Better chances arrive Wednesday evening. Expect scattered showers in the "chance" category Wednesday night through Saturday night, though each day will likely have more time without rain than time with rain falling.
Rain will slowly add up to a meaningful totals, but meaningful rain is not expected each day this week. The forecast calls for a total of 1/2" up to 1 1/2" rain tonight through the end of next weekend. While that is a nice total, that averages to just 1/10" to 1/4" per day.
Most of the rain will accumulate with the Thursday through Saturday rounds, so expect up to 1/2" rain on any one day in any one place. Again, no day in the seven day forecast is expected to be a washout even though there is at least a slight chance rain each day through next weekend.