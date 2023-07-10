Threat for strong to severe t-storms as we kick off a new week

The weather overall couldn't have been better over the weekend as we head lots of sunshine, seasonable temperatures and low dew points. Nearly everyone saw highs in the low to mid 80s on our Sunday.
As we head into the start of a new week, we will need to be weather aware as a cold front looks to spark showers and t-storms and the threat for severe t-storms as well.
Our Monday will start nice with a clear to partly cloudy sky but as the cold front slowly drifts southeast, we'll see showers and t-storms begin to develop around 3-4 PM and continue through about midnight. Highs top out in the mid 80s to low 90s with a breezy west to southwest wind and dew points in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Lows fall back into the upper 40s to mid 50s as winds calm and shift to the north.
As far as the severe weather potential goes, where the cold front will be during the afternoon will dictate who see the better chances for showers and t-storms, along with the threat for severe weah. Right now, it looks like t-storms will develop somewhere between the US-8 corridor to the US-64 corridor and drift southeast. The Storm Prediction Center has a level two out of five risk in place for nearly the entire area with a level one risk northwest of Rice Lake and Osceola. The main hazard looks to be large hail though damaging wind gusts, heavy rain and an isolated tornado can't be ruled out either. The best timing looks to be 3 PM to 11 PM.
Tuesday during the day looks pleasant with a clear to partly cloudy sky and highs in the mid 70s to near 80. Clouds increase later in the day leading to a few showers Tuesday night.
Chances for showers and t-storms return to the area Wednesday and Thursday. The Storm Prediction Center does highlight a level one out of five risk for the southwestern parts of the area. Highs Wednesday in the mid 70s to low 80s with upper 70s to mid 80s Thursday.
Heading into the weekend, we'll have slight chances for showers and t-storms around each day, mostly of the pop-up variety in the afternoon and evening hours. It'll be muggy with highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s and lows in the 50s and 60s.