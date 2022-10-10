Thunderstorms, possibly strong to severe, expected with Tuesday night cold front

Temperatures have been slowly climbing since Friday's morning low of 30 and afternoon high of just 49. Highs today reached the upper 60s to low 70s for Eau Claire and southwest, though temps north and east of I-94 stayed in the low to mid 60s for the most part.
Sunshine has been helping those temperatures out today, though tomorrow will be a lot warmer with the aid of a strong southerly wind. So while temperatures will likely warm to the upper 70s and possibly even the low 80s (!) in the Chippewa Valley, it will be quite windy.
Expect the southerly wind to be sustained between 10 and 25 mph with gusts likely exceeding 30 at times. A cold front will move through tomorrow night, and with that comes a chance for scattered thunderstorms in the evening and/or overnight.
There is even a level 1 risk for severe weather, meaning that an isolated storm could become strong to severe. There still are some questions about the timing of storms and that cold front.
Storms could arrive as early as 7 or 8 PM Tuesday evening, or they could hold off until midnight or perhaps even later. Main threat will be large hail. A lesser threat that still exists is damaging straight-line wind gusts.
There will likely be at least a few showers lingering through the day on Wednesday as colder air returns to Western Wisconsin. Still, highs should be able to climb to near 60 despite the northwest breeze of 10 to 25 mph with again some gusts approaching 30 mph.
Rain totals won't be that impressive with only about a trace to 1/2" rain expected for most, though there could be a couple spots that push closer to 1".
Thursday is when we'll really feel that colder air with highs only in the mid 40s after a low in the mid 30s. Lows Thursday night will drop down below freezing and possibly into hard freeze (low at/below 28°) territory even in Eau Claire.
If any showers are still lingering Thursday night, there could be some flurries mixing in, though it appears that dry air will arrive before that chance. Temps only warm slightly for next weekend with lows near 30 and highs only in the low 50s.