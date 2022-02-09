Thursday evening snow will accumulate before transitioning to wintry mix

Temperatures were in the mid to upper 30s earlier this morning through midday before dropping back below freezing this afternoon. Just snow flurries fell today- no measurable snow was reported in Eau Claire or in most spots in the Chippewa Valley.
Attention now turns to our next chance for snow and possibly wintry mix tomorrow evening through Friday. The Weather Prediction Center's (WPC) Winter Storm Severity Index (WSSI) are in the "limited" and "minor" categories for this system.
This means that we should expect snowfall that will "inconvenience daily life." Personally, I don't like those category names and their descriptions are a bit technical, so we created our own explanation chart.
The limited category in our translation means that there can be some minor inconveniences, but usually it doesn't affect us other than seeing snow or very minor accumulations.
For most of the area in the "minor" category, it pretty much means that you'll need to slow down and probably add a couple minutes to your commute times, though this isn't at a winter storm level.
Now that flurries are ending from today's system, let's look at the timing for this next one. After perhaps a brief clearing early tomorrow morning, clouds build back in for the afternoon and snow moves in from the northwest between 3 and 5 PM.
Snow will be widespread between start time and about 7 to 9 PM with snow rates up to a half inch to maybe even an inch per hour. While snow totals won't be super high, it will accumulate in fairly quickly.
Temps will warm up overnight to the mid to upper 30s, and that leads to a chance for a changeover to wintry mix or rain through the middle of the night, though at this same time the precip will get lighter or even scatter out.
Scattered rain and/or snow showers could return Friday morning as the system's cold front moves through. That will also bring temps back below freezing and likely back to the 20s by Friday afternoon.
Snow totals from this system will likely be in the 2" to 4" range, with lower totals that could be as low as 1" mainly southwest of Eau Claire and the higher totals that could exceed 5" mainly north and east of Eau Claire.
Colder temps return for the weekend with negative lows and possibly wind chills in the negative teens by Saturday morning. Temps get a bit milder early next week after a slight chance for snow Sunday night ahead of perhaps more chances for the second half of the week.