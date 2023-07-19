Thursday will bring a brief break to humidity before a warmer and more humid weather returns this weekend and beyond

Puffy cumulous clouds began building in the sky this afternoon as temperatures rose into the 80s. Humidity was high, too, with dew points topping out in the mid to upper 60s with even a 70 or two on the map at times.
The warm and humid air is providing energy for storm development that is forming ahead of an approaching cold front.
All of Western Wisconsin is under a level two risk for severe weather, meaning that scattered severe storms are possible. The Storm Prediction Center calls this category "slight", but this category tends to produce a few scattered and typically fairly short-lived severe storms, though sometimes storms can hold together a bit longer. All types of severe weather are possible, but the main concern is very large hail that could exceed 2" in diameter with the strongest cells this evening.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch was issued this afternoon for Polk, Barron, and Rusk counties (along with areas further north and west) until 10pm. The watch was expanded shortly after 5pm to include St. Croix, Pierce, Dunn, Pepin, Chippewa, and Eau Claire counties until midnight.
A few strong storms could linger past midnight, though most of the strong storm activity will move through before midnight. A few showers could linger into very early Thursday morning, but the sky should at least partially clear by Thursday afternoon. The humidity will be lower for Thursday after the cold front moves through, but the break from warmth and humidity will only last about a day before temperatures and humidity slowly increase again through the weekend.
Just slight chances for pop-up showers and thunderstorms are possible each day Friday through Sunday as warmer temps move in, but the hottest air with the highest humidity could hold off until the middle of next week.
There's a good chance for highs to climb above 90 for at least a day or two and a slight chance to climb towards the upper 90s at some point next week.