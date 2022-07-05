Toasty and muggy the rest of the week

Weather Alert

...PATCHY DENSE FOG ACROSS PARTS OF WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN AND EAST CENTRAL MINNESOTA... Patchy dense fog will be present this morning with some areas having visibilities of a quarter mile or less. This will be most common in low lying areas and near lakes, rivers, or other bodies of water. If you will be traveling this morning use caution as visibilities could fall with little notice. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.