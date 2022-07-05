Toasty and muggy the rest of the week

Now that we are past the benchmark middle of the summer, mother nature has quite a few good summer days in the forecast.
Patchy dense fog will greet you as you head back to work this morning. Areas are seeing visibility be reduced to less than 1/4 mile at times. Expect this to stick around through 8 am before slowly lifting away by 10 am.
Tuesday will be toasty as high temps climb into the mid 80s. Dew points are in the upper 60s to low 70s already, meaning we will really be feeling that moisture all day. Temps will feel closer to 90+ in the afternoon.
There is the slightest chance for an isolated storm to our south late Tuesday, but better chances for a few storms will come Wednesday morning. There is no severe weather risk across the valley at this time.
Beyond storms Wednesday, we just keep the heat around through the weekend. The average high for Eau Claire is 83 degrees and we'll sit right about there each day through the weekend.