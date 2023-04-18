Today looks good, but a soaking rain is on the way for Wednesday, Thursday

After a late season snowstorm brought snow to the Chippewa Valley, we are looking at a much quieter day ahead for our Tuesday, but that will be very short-lived as yet another storm system is set to move in Wednesday and Thursday.
Your Tuesday will feature sunny skies to start the day, then turning mostly sunny to partly cloudy in the afternoon hours. Winds will be light out of the north shifting to the east in the afternoon. Highs top out in the upper 40s to mid 50s but likely staying in the low to mid 40s east thanks to the thicker snowpack.
Clouds increase tonight ahead of the next storm system. Winds will be light out of the east during the evening but will become breezy overnight. A few light showers are possible after 3 AM, but the better chances will be towards sunrise. Lows fall back into the 20s and 30s.
Rain will become likely for the morning hours Wednesday, and areas north and northeast of I-94 could see freezing rain, sleet or snow mix in initially before changing to all rain. The rain will become more widely scattered into the afternoon. Rain and thunderstorm chances increase again Wednesday night as the main area of low pressure moves closer. The rain may be heavy at times as well. Highs will be in the 40s to low 50s during the day with lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
Rain and thunderstorm chances will continue throughout the day Thursday and will slowly wrap up Thursday evening. A few rain and snow showers are possible Thursday evening. Skies should briefly clear late Thursday night. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s, though this could fluxuate as it will depend on where the low tracks.
When it's all said and done, most areas could see anywhere from 0.5" to 1.5" of rain with isolated higher amounts. This may lead prolong or introduce a new risk of river flooding across the area.
A few rain and snow showers are possible at times Friday and Saturday with lots of cloud cover. It's not till Sunday that we'll see a little more sunshine in the forecast. Highs will be in the 40s through the weekend though most areas could stay in the 30s Saturday.