Today marks the peak of our dangerous heat wave

We saw a surge in the dew points and temperatures during the afternoon hours Tuesday thanks to a warm front passing through. The peak heat index in Eau Claire was 102, but New Richmond saw the heat index soar to 119.
The peak of our heat wave is today before we see some improvement over the next few days. Shown below is the alerts in place for today and Thursday.
Wednesday: Heat Advisory for Barron, Taylor and Rusk counties; Excessive Heat Warning for everyone else. Barron and Rusk counties will be upgraded to the Excessive Heat Warning at 11 AM. These will go through mid-evening.
Thursday: Heat Advisory for Eau Claire, Dunn, Pepin, Pierce, St. Croix and Polk, Buffalo, Trempealeau and Jackson counties. These will replace the alerts that expire Wednesday evening and will continue until 7 PM.
Within the Heat Advisory, the heat index will range from 94 to 103 and will range from 105-120 within the Excessive Heat Warning.
For your Wednesday, we'll have mainly sunny skies after some morning fog and highs will soar well into the 90s with spots along the Mississippi River and south of US-10 possibly approaching 100. Dew points will once again be in the 70s to near 80.
For Eau Claire, if we hit 98 degrees, it'll be the first time since July 2012 and it'll be the first time we've hit 98 in August since 1988. Check out the graphic below for the most recent high temperatures this hot in Eau Claire.
Another record we'll be watching is the highest dew point ever recorded. So far, the highest the dew point in Eau Claire has been 78. The all-time record is 81, done twice in history (2011 and 1999).
It'll still be hot and humid Thursday with a clear to partly cloudy sky but highs fall back into the mid 80s to low 90s with dew points remaining in the 70s.
A few showers and t-storms are possible late Thursday night into Friday as a cold front comes through and the Storm Prediction Center has highlighted a marginal level one risk for strong to severe t-storms for areas along and northwest of a line from Jump River to Fall Creek to near Gilmanton. Highs will be in the 80s with dew points in the 60s to low 70s, so heat index values will be in the mid 80s to low to mid 90s.
Heading into the weekend, we'll maintain a partly cloudy sky but it's going to be so much nicer with highs in the mid to upper 70s and dew points in the 50s. A few showers and t-storms are possible late Sunday night into Monday, but rain chances remain rather low over the next week to 10 days.