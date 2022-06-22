Today's break from heat and humidity won't last

After three straight days with humidity and highs at least in the upper 80s, today was not as warm. Highs were still a degree or two above average, ranging from the mid 70s Cumberland through Ladysmith to Medford all the way to the low to mid 80s in the Chippewa Valley and south.
In addition, dew points remained comfortable in the upper 40s to mid 50s for most. Dew points are approaching the 60 degree mark south and southwest of Eau Claire. Expect higher humidity to slowly move in overnight, though it won't become that humid.
Overnight dew points are expected to range from the mid 50s to near 60 before rising only into the low 60s tomorrow. In the low 60s, it does feel humid, though not as bad as it's been: dew points were in the low to mid 70s yesterday morning. Still, it'll be enough to feel the humidity and the heat returns, too, with highs topping out near 90 tomorrow afternoon.
A few showers and thunderstorms cannot be ruled out tomorrow night through Friday, though they will be isolated in nature. It will remain hot and humid on Friday, though temps may not quite reach 90 with scattered cloud cover and that slight chance for a shower/storm or two.
Better chances arrive Friday night through Saturday as a cold front approaches. Expect scattered showers and thunderstorms through most of Saturday before ending later in the day.
Following those showers and storms, temps and humidity will drop quickly overnight and it will be a comfortable Sunday morning. Temps will only rise to the mid 70s on Sunday afternoon, which is 5 to 10 degrees below Eau Claire's average high.
Temps return to near average in the low 80s early next week and there will be a few chances for showers and storms from time to time beginning Tuesday.