Today's cold temperatures nowhere near how cold it was on Eau Claire's coldest night ever 72 years ago

For the fourth time this winter and the first time since before Christmas (Dec. 23), Eau Claire hit -10 this morning.
Other spots in Western Wisconsin mainly north and west of Eau Claire hit between -15 and -20 with New Richmond having the coldest low of any of the area's airport weather stations.
Wind chills bottomed out between -15 and -25 this morning with the coldest wind chills generally north of highway 10.
It was a cold morning, for sure, but it was not as cold as it was 72 years ago on January 30, 1951 when Eau Claire recorded it's all-time coldest temperature of -45°. That was the actual air temperature, but the wind was not high enough to have a wind chill that night/morning.
The coldest wind chill that night came at 10pm on Jan 29 of -46 (temp -30 with 5 mph wind), but the night before had a wind chill of -52 from a temp of -32 with 7 mph wind. The warmest that previous day got was -16 and the warmest it felt was -29 according to the Midwest Regional Climate Center's hourly archived data for the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport's weather station: hourly data from Jan 29-30, 1951 from the MRCC is listed below.
Temperatures this afternoon barely climbed above zero across Western Wisconsin, and temps will likely be colder tonight into tomorrow morning than they were this morning. We at least had sunshine today and will remain clear tonight.
It has felt like it was below zero for about a full day now since the 6pm observation last evening being +1° with no wind chill factor. Wind chills have the potential to be colder, too, though the wind may be a bit lighter and at times it's possible that there won't be enough wind to calculate the wind chill.
When there is a wind chill, expect it to feel between -20 and -25 in the greater Eau Claire area, with spots to the north possibly feeling as cold as -30 or possibly even -35.
Frostbite can occur in about 30 minutes at those wind chills. Both temps and wind chills should be better by afternoon, but it'll still likely feel below zero since the wind speed will pick up as temperatures rise.
Temps won't be as cold Tuesday night through Thursday afternoon, and any groundhogs in the Chippewa Valley should be able to see their shadows with a partly cloudy sky (I'll save my annual rodent rant for Thursday, so I won't go too far here).
Part of that brief "warm-up" comes after a weak system brings a slight chance for flurries or light snow Wednesday morning mainly north of highway 8 but possibly as far south as highway 10.
Thursday night has the potential to be the coldest night yet this winter with a low between -10 and -20, but a warm front will approach Friday night and move through overnight into Saturday to bring both warmer temperatures and possibly another round of snow Saturday with even warmer temps expected early next week.