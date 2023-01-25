Today's round of light snow ends overnight, but another round returns tomorrow night into Friday

Periods of light snow and flurries moved through Western Wisconsin this afternoon, which didn't add up to much accumulation. It took almost 12 hours to measure up to just 0.6" as of the 4pm climate report.
That puts Eau Claire at almost 9" for the month of January, which is a bit below average for the month. However, since December was well above average, Eau Claire will likely hit the 40" mark before the snow ends tonight. That's still about a foot above average for the season to date.
Snow will continue this evening, though there will continue to be some breaks before that cluster up by Duluth moves through later tonight. That will end between midnight and 3am for most, and therefore the snow should be over for this round before most people wake up tomorrow morning.
Still, a few slippery spots cannot be ruled out especially as temps fall from near freezing this evening down into the teens overnight. Tomorrow will be colder but no accumulating snow is expected and even flurry chances are decreasing. In fact, there may be a few hours of a partly or even mostly sunny sky by afternoon!
That won't become a trend, however, as clouds return in the evening.
Another round of snow will move in overnight and will be likely by Friday morning. Accumulating snow will be most likely with this round between midnight and noon on Friday.
Expect less than an inch this evening through the end of tonight's snowfall by tomorrow morning, though there will likely be another quarter to a half inch by tomorrow morning.
Only expect a few flurries at most during daylight hours on Thursday before that overnight round brings another inch or so of snow through midday Friday.
The wind will be picking up as that system departs, and will carry in much colder temperatures.
In fact, it is possible we'll see the coldest low temperatures of the winter so far in the next week or two. So far, Eau Claire's coldest low temperature of -13° came on the mornings of December 21 and 23 in that cold week before Christmas.
Double digit negatives will be possible any night that gets at least partial clearing, though a mostly cloudy sky is still forecast for at least most days through early next week. Highs will be just above zero, but wind chills may keep what it feels like below zero for several days at a time.
Make sure you have your heavy winter jackets, thick gloves, and hats ready for this arctic blast that'll arrive after these pesky light snow showers depart Western Wisconsin.